NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

