NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80.

