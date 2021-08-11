NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,006 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 357,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

