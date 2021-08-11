NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

MBB opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

