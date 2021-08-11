NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

