NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $232.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.