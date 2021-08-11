NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $1.54 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,932,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 234,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,363,000.

NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27.

