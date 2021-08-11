NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.22.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

