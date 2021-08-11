NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 7,137 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24.

