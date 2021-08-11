NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after acquiring an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

