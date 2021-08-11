NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,562 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

