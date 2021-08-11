NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $636.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $671.53 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $640.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock valued at $38,134,773. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

