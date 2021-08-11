NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock opened at $281.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.