NextCure, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NextCure in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69. NextCure has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NextCure by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

