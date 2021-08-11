NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after acquiring an additional 154,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 251,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

