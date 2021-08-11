NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,023 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

