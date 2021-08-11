NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Capitalization Hits $690,237.38

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 73.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $690,237.38 and approximately $1,637.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

