NFT Index (NFTI) Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for approximately $1,163.04 or 0.02530264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $111,547.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.25 or 0.00884716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00112012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00145330 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

