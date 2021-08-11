NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.80 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 75.3% against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $159,401.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

