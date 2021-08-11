NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $898.00

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $719,380.19 and approximately $898.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,064.80 or 0.04486878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 348 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

