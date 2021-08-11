NFTX (NFTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. NFTX has a market cap of $92.58 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $196.83 or 0.00425019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

