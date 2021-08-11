Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.13. Nidec shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 141,672 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Nidec had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

