NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.