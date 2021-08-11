Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading 0.2% Higher

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240.20 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 239.20 ($3.13). Approximately 265,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 473,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.80 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ninety One Group from GBX 258 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.59. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $5.90. This represents a yield of 2.72%. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £116,793.60 ($152,591.59).

Ninety One Group Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

