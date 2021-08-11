NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 26,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

