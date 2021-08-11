nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.73. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 401 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,424,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

