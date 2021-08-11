nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.73. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 401 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.54.
About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.