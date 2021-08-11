NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of NMI worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

