NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $254.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07. NN has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 245,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NN by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

