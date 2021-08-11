Nord Finance Price Hits $2.83 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00006104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

