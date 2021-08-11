Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.12

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 82945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €11.20 ($13.18) to €11.60 ($13.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

