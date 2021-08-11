Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDBY. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.