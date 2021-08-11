Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.97. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.03, with a volume of 729,821 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NPI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Northland Power to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 35.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7555974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

