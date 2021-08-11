Northrop Grumman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.