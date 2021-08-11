Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $366.10. 331,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,776. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.65.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

