Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 1,162 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

