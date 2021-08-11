Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 25,267 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

