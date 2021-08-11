Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,771,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.65 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

