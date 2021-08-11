Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. 18,544,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. The stock has a market cap of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

