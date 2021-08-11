Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. 718,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,189. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70.

