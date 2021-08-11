Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $9.06 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,265. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $107.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

