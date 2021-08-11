Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF makes up about 4.7% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 5.49% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.38. 25,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $98.98.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.863 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

