Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 136 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.53 on Wednesday, reaching $917.09. 349,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,387. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $922.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

