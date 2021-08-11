Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.
In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
