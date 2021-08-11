Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

