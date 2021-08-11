Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,333,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.