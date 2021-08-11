NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $398,615. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 11.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $133,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

