NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,511,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $140,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.