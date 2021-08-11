Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.67, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.06.

The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Novanta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

