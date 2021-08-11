Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
NVO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 59,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
