Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 59,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.