NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.24

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as low as $14.82. NSK shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,992 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

